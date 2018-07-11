Teen Survives Lightning Strike After Girlfriend Performs CPR - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teen Survives Lightning Strike After Girlfriend Performs CPR

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
BOULDER, Colorado -

A Colorado man has been released from the hospital after he was struck by lightning over the weekend while camping.

Isaiah Cormier, who was released Monday, thanked his girlfriend, Juliette Moore, who performed CPR on him immediate following the lightning strike.

The two were spending the weekend in the Ruby Gulch area in Boulder County when they headed into their tent to escape the rain.

Moore says she saw a “bright flash of light” and noticed Cormier wasn’t responding.

Moore started performing CPR after she didn’t feel a pulse, then called 911.

Cormier became alert and started mumbling.

He was transported to a hospital in Boulder before then moving to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, where he was cleared of any serious injuries.

