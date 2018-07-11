Close Call After SUV Crashes Through Midtown Bookstore - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Close Call After SUV Crashes Through Midtown Bookstore

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro bookstore is forever thankful nobody was injured when an SUV came crashing into their business Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV went over the curb on north Walker Avenue near northwest 13th Street and into the children’s section at Commonplace Books in Midtown.

“There isn’t a day that this isn’t full with mommas and babies. We are incredibly fortunate they were here at that moment in time,” says Commonplace owner Ben Nockels.

Books have been moved from busted shelves, debris has been thrown out, and plywood now covers the gaping hole in the side of the business.

Police are now investigating the crash.

Nockels believes the driver was frazzled from an accident that happen at the intersection of 13th and Walker moments before crashing into Commonplace.

“Instead of putting on the brake, he jammed on the gas. He was out of sorts from start to finish,” says Nockels, who tells News 9 the driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

No word yet on the when Commonplace will open back up.

“The damage feels pretty significant,” says Nockels.

Construction on a new kitchen at Commonplace Books is now complete and was not damaged in the crash.

It was expected to start serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner next week.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.