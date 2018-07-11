Topeka Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe; another expected soon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Topeka Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe; another expected soon

Posted: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Topeka Zoo is welcoming a newborn giraffe.

Abi, one of two pregnant giraffes at the zoo, gave birth Wednesday to a baby named Konza.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the calf has been expected since late June when staff first thought Abi could go into labor.

Zoo officials announced in March that Abi, who is 7, and 8-year-old Hope were pregnant. The calves were conceived with Sgt. Peppers, who was transferred to Topeka from Oklahoma City in 2013.

Hope is expected to give birth within a month.

Hope was born at the Topeka Zoo in 2010. Abi arrived in Topeka in 2015 from the Albuquerque, New Mexico, BioPark Zoo

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.