Trump Suggests NATO Allies Spend More On Defense

President Donald Trump walks in as he is introduced at the summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

President Donald Trump has suggested that NATO allies commit to spending 4 percent of their GDP on defense, up from the current goal of 2 percent by 2024.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirms Trump raised the idea at a closed-door meeting with fellow NATO leaders Wednesday in Brussels.

It's unclear by what date he'd like to see the increase.

Trump has been pressing member countries to spend more on defense, accusing them of freeloading off the U.S.

NATO estimates that 15 members, or just over half, will meet the benchmark by 2024 based on current trends.