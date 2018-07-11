Oklahoma town may take over state park's operation

HINTON, Okla. (AP) - A town west of Oklahoma City is hoping to take over operating a state park that may face closure.

The Journal Record reports that Hinton officials have submitted a proposal to operate or have another entity operate the Red Rock Canyon State Park. The state and town already have a management agreement that allows Oklahoma to still own the park.

Town officials approached the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation about taking over the park after it was added last year to the state's list of parks considered for closure. City Administrator Matthew Mears says closing the park would hurt the town's sales tax collection.

The park was once a Native American campsite during the winter and a rest stop for people on their way to find gold in California.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

