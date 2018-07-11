Popup Showers And Storms Across State Wednesday Afternoon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Popup Showers And Storms Across State Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday morning will temps start out in the low 70s, with a nice start and quiet conditions.

By the afternoon, skies will become partly sunny. Widely isolated popup storms and showers will be possible. Most of the chances remain outside of the metro, so most should stay dry as chances are very low. Highs are seasonal in the low 90s. The heat index tops the upper to mid 90s.

Wednesday night will be dry and mainly clear with lows in the mid 70s. 

Later in the week we'll see daily low chances for pop up storms. The summer pattern will continue with hot temperatures near or slightly above average in the low to mid 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid with the heat dome dominating. Dry and sunny temps with heat index values close to 100.

Next week by mid to late of next week the pattern will change with the heat dome shifting west and a cool front arriving. This will drop our hot temperatures from upper to low 90s. 

