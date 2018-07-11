Whitney Houston's mom expresses 'shock' over abuse claims

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

Baby porcupine is 1st of its species born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down.

US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles

Hugs and sobs: Families separated in US return to Guatemala

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

NEW YORK (AP) - Whitney Houston's mother says allegations that her superstar daughter and her son were molested by her niece, Dee Dee Warwick, are "unfathomable."

In a statement to People magazine on behalf of herself and niece, singer Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston revealed they first learned of the claims two days before the documentary "Whitney" premiered in May.

In the film, Whitney Houston's longtime assistant said the singer told her that cousin Dee Dee Warwick molested her as a child and Whitney's oldest brother also claimed he, too, was molested.

In the statement, Cissy Houston says Dee Dee Warwick may have had her "personal challenges," but the idea that she would have molested her children is "overwhelming and unfathomable."

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008. Whitney Houston died in 2012.

The magazine hits newsstands on Friday.

___

This story has been corrected to show Dionne Warwick is Cissy Houston's niece, not sister.

