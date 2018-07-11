Firefighter killed in gas explosion, fire near Madison

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

(Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP). This Aug. 31, 2016, photo shows a staircase from Opal Cliffs Park that leads to Opal Cliffs Neighborhood Beach, more commonly known as Privates, in the Live Oak neighborhood of an unincorporated part of Santa Cru...

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File). FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013 file photo, Navy women's soccer goalkeeper Elizabeth Hoerner stands in formation before the start of the Army Navy NCAA college football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Th...

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Hermelindo Che Coc, of Guatemala, holds back tears prior to a required check-in with immigration enforcement authorities in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Che Coc says his 6-year-old son feared he was dead after U.S. a...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP). Police officers shut down a street as firefighters work the scene of an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The explosion rocked the downtown area of Sun Prairie, a suburb of M...

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP). Firefighters work the scene of an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The explosion rocked the downtown area of Sun Prairie, a suburb of Madison, after a contractor struck a na...

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A major fire has broken out with a massive plume of smoke after a loud boom was heard in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Firefighters from Sun Prairie and surrounding communities are responding to the blaze.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - A massive natural gas explosion killed a firefighter and leveled portions of a city block in a southern Wisconsin community, including a bar the firefighter owned, authorities said Wednesday.

The blast in downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening also injured at least 11 other people and left residents of the Madison suburb wondering how they'll put their downtown back together.

"It's just hard to look at the pictures (of the explosion and ruined downtown) and see what our city looks like now," resident Erin Updike said.

The blast happened after police got a call at 6:30 p.m. that a construction crew working on a downtown street had punctured a WE Energies natural gas line. Police and firefighters arrived to investigate and were evacuating the area when the gas exploded shortly after 7 p.m. The blast ignited four-story high flames that burned long into the night and belched a smoke plume visible for miles.

"It looked like flames shooting out of heaven and just debris going everywhere," said Sun Prairie resident Benjamin Berry.

At least five buildings were damaged, including the Barr House tavern, Glass Nickel Pizza and a steak restaurant, according to a news release on the city's website.

Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr, 34, was caught in the explosion as he was working to evacuate people from the area, Fire Chief Chris Garrison said during a news conference Wednesday evening. Barr died after he was transported to a local hospital, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release.

Barr had been with the department for 15 years. He also worked as a real estate agent and owned the Barr House. Garrison said Barr and his fellow firefighters and police evacuated 115 people before the blast. The chief choked up as he spoke and had to take a long pause to gather himself.

"We didn't lose a firefighter yesterday," he said. "We lost a family member."

Barr's wife, Abby Barr, said in a statement that Cory Barr was "the best husband a girl could ask for" and lived his life by the motto "happy wife, happy life." The couple was raising twin daughters who just turned 3 years old. She said the girls would run up to him screaming "Daddy's home!" whenever he walked through the door.

"He was so outgoing, goofy, big-hearted, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone," she said. "To say that our family is devastated and heart-broken is an understatement."

Gov. Scott Walker toured the blast area Wednesday evening, telling reporters at the news conference that the entire state was behind Abby Barr and her children.

"On behalf of the whole state, we say we love you," the governor said.

Authorities said five other firefighters, a police officer and five civilians were hurt and transported to a hospital. The firefighters included two who were caught in the blast with Barr.

All had been released by Wednesday evening except for one firefighter, who was upgraded from critical to stable condition, Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services Chief Brian Goff said.

Authorities and WE Energies did not release the name of the company that was doing the construction work. Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said during the news conference that investigators are in the midst of a complex probe and no information would be released.

Steve DePula, owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies restaurant about a half-block from the fire, said he and Barr both served on a downtown business committee. He described Barr as a champion of downtown issues who worked to both preserve Sun Prairie and transform the city into a travel destination.

"He was very, very proud of Sun Prairie and the community he lived in," DePula said. "It's a testament that he served as a firefighter to how much he cared about the community."

Sun Prairie, a city of about 30,000 people, is less than 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the state Capitol in Madison. Its biggest claims to fame are Jimmy the Groundhog, a renowned rodent that predicts how long winter will last on Groundhog Day, and midget car races. The cars are a cross between ATVs and dune buggies.

___

Associated Press reporters Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee and Carrie Antlfinger in Sun Prairie, and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

___

For breaking news updates: https://bit.ly/2JdC2fl

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.