My 2 Cents: SQ 798 Restrictions Giving Momentum To Recreational Pot

Supporters of State Question 788 who were celebrating a big victory exactly two weeks ago tonight, were stunned by some of the rules the Oklahoma Health Department came down with today on medical marijuana.

The department banned the sale of smokable marijuana, limited the number of dispensaries to 50, and required that a pharmacist be present in each one.

Those changes made me take a second look at State Question 797. Petition passers are confident they are going to get the signatures to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

The BIG difference between 797 and 788 is that the recreational pot petition would be a constitutional amendment, meaning no changes by the legislature.

The easiest way to describe it, is that it treats pot like liquor.

It would be legal for people over 21 to possess it, up to two ounces at a time, and legal to smoke it.

The state would tax it up to 20 percent at retail marijuana establishments, with half of the proceeds going towards education.

It goes on to layout rules for marijuana growers and distributors, very similar to what was in the medical marijuana question.

Supporters say there's more momentum for recreational marijuana in Oklahoma than they've ever seen at this point in a petition drive, and I suspect today's restrictions by the Oklahoma Health Department will add to the enthusiasm of supporters. 

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

