Commission: Diversion program had no role in school massacre

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

A commission investigating a Florida high school massacre has concluded that the suspect's connection to a student diversion program played no role in the attack.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Sheriff Grady Judd, of Polk county, Fla., listens during a state commission meeting as they investigate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and how Broward school district and others access threats, on Tuesday, ...

Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.

Authorities in Wisconsin say several people have been taken to hospitals after an explosion and fire in a suburb of Madison.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Sheriff and chairperson, Bob Gualtieri, of Pinellas county, Fla., speaks during a state commission meeting as they investigate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and how Broward school district and others acces...

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - A commission investigating a Florida high school massacre has concluded that the suspect's connection to a student diversion program played no role in the attack, and commission members pushed aside suggestions that the program prevented police from stopping suspect Nikolas Cruz before the shooting.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission agreed Tuesday that Cruz's 2013 participation in the Broward County school district's Promise Program played no part in the Feb. 14 mass shooting. Promise has been criticized for leniency, particularly by conservatives, and questions have been raised whether Cruz completed the program. The commission is holding a three-day meeting to discuss issues surrounding the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas that left 17 dead.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission's chairman, called criticism of the Promise Program "a red herring." Records show Cruz was referred to the program as an eighth grader after he broke a bathroom faucet. Under Promise, students who commit petty vandalism or theft, harassment, fight or other minor crimes or violations are referred to the off-campus program for two-to-10 days. They are assessed, given a course of treatment, attend classes and receive counseling. Some have said that if Cruz had been charged criminally, he wouldn't have been able to buy the semi-automatic rifle used in the massacre, but Gualtieri said that is wrong. Gualtieri said even if the program didn't exist, Cruz would have been charged at most with a misdemeanor.

"The Promise Program is irrelevant to Nikolas Cruz," he said. "It never in any way, shape, form would have affected his ability to buy that AR-15 and to buy the shotguns, to buy anything else, to possess."

Records are inconclusive on whether Cruz attended Promise or skipped the assignment. School officials originally said he was never referred to the program, but later said they found records showing he was. Records show almost 90 percent of Promise participants never reoffend, Gualtieri said.

Commission members did make several recommendations for improving Promise, including combining school and criminal records so officials can get a full picture of a juvenile's behavior. Cruz had no criminal record before the shooting, but his mother called deputies to their home about 20 times for behavior issues including threats and possible battery. The commission will later discuss how those incidents were handled.

The members are scheduled Wednesday to discuss Broward County's 911 and emergency dispatch systems.

Commission members also learned Tuesday that mental health counselors told Cruz's mother that she shouldn't let him buy guns, but she ignored their concerns and he began assembling an arsenal before her death last year. Lynda Cruz was "an enabler" who interfered with efforts to get her son treatment, Gualtieri said.

About a year before the attack, Cruz was 18 and living with his mother when he legally bought the AR-15. He bought other guns before and after her November death from pneumonia.

"If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun," Gualtieri said Lynda Cruz told his counselors. His father died when he was young. Similar complaints were made about the mother of Adam Lanza, who killed 26 at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012 after killing her. Nancy Lanza bought guns for her 20-year-old son despite his severe emotional issues.

Zachary Cruz, the Florida suspect's younger brother, told The Miami Herald in May that Nikolas Cruz had pointed a rifle at him and their mother in separate events, but they didn't call police either time.

School and government records obtained by The Associated Press and other media shortly after the shooting show Nikolas Cruz was diagnosed as developmentally delayed at age 3 and had disciplinary issues dating to middle school. In February 2014, while in eighth grade, Cruz was transferred to a school for children with emotional and behavioral issues. He stayed until 10th grade, when he was transferred to Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

About a year before the attack, Cruz was kicked out of the school after he harassed other students, had outbursts, fought and had numerous other issues.

The commission brings together law enforcement, education and mental health officials along with legislators and the parents of student victims. It will prepare a report by Jan. 1.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.