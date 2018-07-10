Several Vehicles On Fire In SE OKC Industrial Area

Firefighters are battling several vehicle fires in an industrial area in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of S High Avenue near SE 55 Street.

Firefighters have shut down High Avenue as they battled the flames.

The fire could be seen through a News 9 tower camera.

