Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:29:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:29:38 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>

  • Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:29:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    •   

By DAVID PORTER
Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A utility company representative was told about a 68-year-old woman's medical condition about a month before she died after her electricity was turned off because of a past due balance, the woman's daughter said Tuesday.

Desiree Washington said the representative from Public Service Enterprise Group visited her mother's Newark home in early June to seek payment of an unpaid utility bill. PSEG has said Linda Daniels' bill was "severely in arrears" and that it made numerous attempts to contact her about it.

Daniels suffered from congestive heart failure and was in hospice care, and relied on an electric oxygen tank to breathe, said Washington, who lives in Pennsylvania. Washington said her brother, Samuel Daniels, spoke to the PSEG representative at his mother's house.

Linda Daniels died last Thursday, hours after the electricity was turned off. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday.

PSEG, the state's largest utility, said Monday it wasn't told of Daniels' medical issues, and that if it had, it wouldn't have shut off the service.

Washington disputed that account.

"I just want them to take accountability," Washington said Tuesday as she stood in front of her mother's house. "We're not making this about money. There's a life involved. And we can't get that back. Who are you to play God and turn the lights out and make that call? Was it worth it?"

Under New Jersey's administrative code, a public utility can discontinue service if a customer owes more than $100 or if the account is more than three months past due.

Cutting off service is prohibited, however, "if a medical emergency exists within the residential premises, which would be aggravated by a discontinuance of service." A utility is allowed to ask for a customer to submit a written physician's note stating the nature of the medical issue.

Service also shouldn't be discontinued if a customer pays the full amount or "a reasonable portion of the amount," according to the code. Washington said $500 was paid to the utility two days before the power was cut off.

PSEG didn't immediately confirm whether it received the payment. On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the utility confirmed that a representative visited the Daniels house in June but reiterated that there wasn't any notification of Daniels' medical condition.

PSEG is conducting an investigation into the incident. Newark police also are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.