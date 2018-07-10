St. Gregory's To Hold Auction

Most of everything inside the buildings of the now closed St. Gregory's University in Shawnee will be for sale.

The price of history will be determined this week at auction in Oklahoma City.

Dakil Auctioneers will be selling everything from their Northwest Oklahoma City facility starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12.

Louis Dakil said he’s been getting calls and emails from all over the country from collectors interested in the rare books that will be for sale.

Seventy-thousand books from the university’s library will be up for auction and sold as different collections. A Bible dating back to 1447 is expected to fetch the most money.

Other items include a signed picture of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie and a signed copy of a book by President Herbert Hoover.

Art, office furniture, sports equipment, school memorabilia and more will be available for auction.