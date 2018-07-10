St. Gregory's To Hold Auction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

St. Gregory's To Hold Auction

Posted: Updated:
Most of everything inside the buildings of the now closed St. Gregory's University in Shawnee will be for sale. Most of everything inside the buildings of the now closed St. Gregory's University in Shawnee will be for sale.
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

The price of history will be determined this week at auction in Oklahoma City.

Most of everything inside the buildings of the now closed St. Gregory's University in Shawnee will be for sale.

Read Also: St. Gregory’s Senior Disappointed In School Closure

Dakil Auctioneers will be selling everything from their Northwest Oklahoma City facility starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12.

Louis Dakil said he’s been getting calls and emails from all over the country from collectors interested in the rare books that will be for sale.

Seventy-thousand books from the university’s library will be up for auction and sold as different collections. A Bible dating back to 1447 is expected to fetch the most money.

Other items include a signed picture of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie and a signed copy of a book by President Herbert Hoover.

Art, office furniture, sports equipment, school memorabilia and more will be available for auction.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.