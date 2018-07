Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

Nevada inmate wants his death sentence, painful or not

An Iowa county prosecutor whose behavior was described as 'morally reprehensible" and "egregious' by the Iowa Supreme Court will resume his duties after the court ordered him reinstated.

A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...

The Trump administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Preliminary reports indicate there were no fatalities after a plane crashed in mountainous terrain in southeast Alaska, authorities said Tuesday.

Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, said the pilot reported there were injuries but no deaths among the 11 on board after the crash on Prince of Wales Island. Details on the injuries were not immediately known.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on social media that the plane was reported down about 40 miles (63 kilometers) southwest of Ketchikan.

The Coast Guard said helicopter crews were searching for the plane and volunteer rescue teams with emergency medical personnel were standing by to help. The Coast Guard said the extent of the injuries to people on board was not immediately known.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska said preliminary information suggests that the float-equipped de Havilland Otter aircraft was in rocky, tree-covered terrain.

DeSpain said the plane, which had taken off from Prince of Wales Island, was bound for Ketchikan.

The heavily-forested island near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle, is the fourth largest island in the United States. At 2,577 square miles (6,675 square kilometers), it's larger than Delaware.

Prince of Wales Island is part of the Tongass National Forest and home to a handful of small communities. Residents can travel to Ketchikan by ferry or scheduled commuter flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.