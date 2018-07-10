Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Reunited immigrant children scooped up into parents' arms

    Reunited immigrant children scooped up into parents' arms

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:11:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...
    Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.More >>
    Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.More >>

  • Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

    Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:04:20 GMT
    Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.More >>
    Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.More >>

  • Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:04:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.
    Trump picks a favorite of the Republican legal establishment, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for Supreme Court.More >>
    Trump picks a favorite of the Republican legal establishment, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for Supreme Court.More >>
    •   

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Preliminary reports indicate there were no fatalities after a plane crashed in mountainous terrain in southeast Alaska, authorities said Tuesday.

Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, said the pilot reported there were injuries but no deaths among the 11 on board after the crash on Prince of Wales Island. Details on the injuries were not immediately known.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on social media that the plane was reported down about 40 miles (63 kilometers) southwest of Ketchikan.

The Coast Guard said helicopter crews were searching for the plane and volunteer rescue teams with emergency medical personnel were standing by to help. The Coast Guard said the extent of the injuries to people on board was not immediately known.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska said preliminary information suggests that the float-equipped de Havilland Otter aircraft was in rocky, tree-covered terrain.

DeSpain said the plane, which had taken off from Prince of Wales Island, was bound for Ketchikan.

The heavily-forested island near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle, is the fourth largest island in the United States. At 2,577 square miles (6,675 square kilometers), it's larger than Delaware.

Prince of Wales Island is part of the Tongass National Forest and home to a handful of small communities. Residents can travel to Ketchikan by ferry or scheduled commuter flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.