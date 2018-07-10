Lamborghini Goes Up In Flames After Minivan Tears Off Gas Nozzle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lamborghini Goes Up In Flames After Minivan Tears Off Gas Nozzle

By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
KIRKWOOD, Missouri -

Seeing one Lamborghini is a rare sight for most people, but two is something very special.

Onlookers took pictures and videos as the pair filled up at a gas station in Missouri. That's when disaster struck.

A minivan in the pump next to the blue Lamborghini accidentally took off with their nozzle attached to the vehicle, causing a spray of gasoline to fall into the engine bay of the blue Lamborghini.

These photos, posted by the owner of the red Lamborghini, show the destruction that followed. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Kirkwood Police Department has ruled the fire to be an accident.

