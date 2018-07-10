Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Man says he left baby after car crash because he was heavy

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

A national trucking industry group has filed a lawsuit in Rhode Island over new tolls arguing that large commercial tractors are being unfairly targeted.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A playground surrounded by a large shade tree stands right outside the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City, where Vicky Chavez and her two young daughters have been taking sanctuary for the past six months.

But Chavez never allows Yaretzi, 6, or Issabella, 11 months, to play there. They never step foot outside the church.

Chavez, 30, is afraid that U.S. immigration officials would round them up and send them back to Honduras, where she said she fears for their safety because of an abusive boyfriend. Her fears led her to seek asylum in the United States four years ago.

Despite immigration judges repeatedly denying her request, Chavez told reporters Monday night that she's determined to remain in the church and fight to stay in the Utah, where her parents and siblings live. In a long-shot effort, her lawyers are seeking relief from a federal appeals court.

"I shall keep fighting. I can help to be the voice of the other mothers that are seeking asylum from domestic abuse," Chavez said, surrounded by supporters holding signs. "We come to this country to feel safe and protected."

She said seeing other immigrant parents separated from their children at the border makes her even more reticent to return home and face a possible split from her daughters if she tried to seek U.S. asylum again.

"I can't imagine feeling the pain of being separated from one of my daughters," Chavez said in Spanish during an interview with The Associated Press last month. "Sleeping in a detention center is not easy at all. I lived it. And I lived it with my daughter, but not separated."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement considers Chavez an immigration fugitive, spokesman Carl Rusnok said in an email Monday.

She entered the United States illegally in June 2014 and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2016, Rusnok said. Chavez exhausted her appeals on Jan. 30, he said.

That night, Chavez had a plane ticket home to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. But instead she accepted an offer of sanctuary from the First Unitarian Church.

She and her daughters sleep in a converted Sunday school room and spend most of their time in another room with a TV, easel and other games. Yaretzi, the 6-year-old, receives piano classes in the chapel, and they dance and run in an open room with wood floors.

Baby Issabella learned to walk in the church and celebrated her first birthday early there this month. Yaretzi gets tutored instead of attending school.

"I feel sad because I can't give my daughter a normal life," Chavez said.

The family is among 44 people taking sanctuary in the U.S., according to information from Church World Service.

But they are the first known immigrants to take sanctuary in Utah, according to local immigration advocates and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. The practice has been common in states such as Arizona and California but unheard of in Utah, where Mormons account for about two-thirds of the population.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints takes a compassionate stance on immigration and recently said it was "deeply troubled" by the family separations at the border but doesn't offer sanctuary to immigrants.

The Rev. Tom Goldsmith of the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City said his congregation of about 300 families voted a decade ago to welcome a sanctuary case.

When a local immigrant support group presented Chavez's case, the congregation decided to help, he said. President Donald Trump's administration strengthened their commitment, he said.

"It's too easy to just conduct business as usual as a group of predominantly white, privileged parishioners," Goldsmith said. "There is a deep calling to widen the love and commitment to social justice. To not only show up at demonstrations or protests or marches but to actually in a very tangible form prove that we really mean what we say."

Some 200 church members and other volunteers help ensure the Chavez family is fed, educated, supported and protected. Church members tutor Yaretzi. They shop for groceries so the family has food they like.

And they take turns guarding the church's one unlocked door around the clock, Goldsmith said. Though immigration authorities generally don't enter churches, the church isn't taking any chances, he said.

ICE agents must have prior approval from a supervisor to take action in churches because they are considered "sensitive locations," which also include schools and hospitals, Rusnok said.

Chavez said she wants the chance to stay in the country that has been home to her parents and siblings for decades and where she and her children enjoy a peaceful life.

She and her supporters know she faces a steep hurdle after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who oversees immigration courts, declared that domestic and gang violence are generally not sufficient grounds for asylum. Still, she says she has no choice.

"I don't have family in Honduras. I don't have a place to take my girls," Chavez said. "I came because I'm running away from domestic violence. We were receiving death threats. ... I'm scared to return to Honduras. Not just for me, but for my girls."

___

See AP's complete coverage of the immigration debate: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.