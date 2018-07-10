Police Investigating After Fatal Shooting In SW OKC

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon after a teen was shot in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to the OCPD, the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of St. Clair, near Southwest 25th and Portland. The victim is reportedly a 19-year-old male.

Police have shutdown St. Clair between Southwest 22nd to Southwest 25th Streets.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police said one person is being questioned.

