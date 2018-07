Innocence Project: DNA frees Oklahoma man convicted of rape

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma man who spent more than 30 years in prison for rape is free after the Innocence Project presented DNA evidence it says excluded him from the crime.

Court records show 56-year-old Perry Lott was released Monday.

Lott was sentenced in 1988 to more than 200 years for rape, robbery, burglary and making a bomb threat related to the 1987 attack.

District Attorney Paul Smith declined to vacate the convictions, but offered to modify the sentence to time served. Innocence Project attorney Karen Thompson said Tuesday that she's frustrated Lott wasn't exonerated, but that he accepted the offer to avoid years of litigation and uncertainty.

Smith said the victim identified Lott, but that there could be no DNA match because the attacker wore a condom and gloves.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.