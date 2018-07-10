Iowa prosecutor to be reinstated despite 'egregious' conduct

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

A judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

An Iowa county prosecutor whose behavior was described as 'morally reprehensible" and "egregious' by the Iowa Supreme Court will resume his duties after the court ordered him reinstated.

A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

The Trump administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa prosecutor who faced sexual harassment allegations that the state Supreme Court described as "egregious conduct" announced Tuesday he intends to resume his duties weeks after the all-male court ordered him reinstated.

Abraham Watkins apologized for his past conduct during a news conference at the law office in his home in Keosauqua, a town in southeast Iowa with a population of about 900. He said he intends to resume public service in the coming days.

The Iowa Supreme Court last month found Watkins shouldn't have been removed as Van Buren County attorney in January 2017 despite allegations that included commenting on an employee's breasts, repeatedly appearing in underwear in his home office and displaying nude photos of his wife. In a 4-3 ruling , the court found the "morally reprehensible" behavior wasn't enough to remove an elected official.

Watkins said Tuesday that he was taking responsibility for what he described as "careless behavior" and said he didn't realize the effect his words and actions had on other people.

"I definitely could have acted better," Watkins said. "I make no excuse for my carelessness. This is a straight-up apology, and I firmly resolve to not commit these errors again."

Watkins said he hasn't decided whether to seek re-election this fall. Former Van Buren County Attorney Craig Miller is the only person running so far. Watkins must decide in August whether to join the race.

Asked whether he had public support, Watkins said he doesn't believe his actions have called into question his ability to practice law. He said he has good relationships with local officials and judges.

"I want to finish what I started," Watkins said. "I'm just going to do my job and do what's right."

Watkins said his family has moved out of the house where he practices law, although he still sometimes lives there. He said he hasn't determined whether the county attorney's office will return to his home office or remain at the courthouse, which is also in Keosauqua. Van Buren County has a population of about 7,200 people.

Mark Meek, chairman of the Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, said the interim county attorney and deputy attorney resigned after the Supreme Court decision. Jefferson County Attorney Tim Dille is assisting with cases until Watkins returns to the office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.