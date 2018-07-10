Illinois Cop Off Beat After Dispute Over Puerto Rican Shirt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Illinois Cop Off Beat After Dispute Over Puerto Rican Shirt

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File) (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
CHICAGO -

A park police officer in Chicago has been assigned to desk duty while officials investigate his response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

The woman complained that a man at Caldwell Woods was questioning her citizenship and telling her she shouldn't be wearing the shirt. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth. Video of the June 14 incident shows the officer didn't respond.

More officers arrived and arrested the man, who was described as drunk.

Caldwell Woods is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The agency tweeted Monday that an investigation of the officer is ongoing. It says all visitors should feel safe.

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, wants the officer fired.

