Tesla will build its 1st factory outside US in Shanghai

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.

The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

(National Asian Pacific American Bar Association/NAPABA via AP). In this March 1, 2018 image taken from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee speaks in Los Angeles. The Trump administration...

A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

A commission investigating a Florida high school massacre has concluded that the suspect's connection to a student diversion program played no role in the attack.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Sheriff Grady Judd, of Polk county, Fla., listens during a state commission meeting as they investigate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and how Broward school district and others access threats, on Tuesday, ...

Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.

Authorities in Wisconsin say several people have been taken to hospitals after an explosion and fire in a suburb of Madison.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Electric car producer Tesla will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai, becoming the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China.

Tesla Inc.'s announcement comes amid mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and follows Beijing's April promise to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through local partners.

Tesla said construction would begin in the near future, once official permits are obtained. It said production would begin two to three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.

No financial details of the agreement signed Tuesday were announced. A city government statement said the factory would be the biggest foreign investment to date in Shanghai, a base for joint ventures between General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG and a state-owned automaker.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tesla chairman Elon Musk, Mayor Ying Yong and other Chinese officials, according to the city government.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market but Tesla and other producers including GM and Nissan Motor Co. had been reluctant to transfer manufacturing to this country due to the requirement to share technology with Chinese partners that might become rivals.

Tesla began selling cars in China in 2014, shipping them from its California factory, which added a 15 percent import duty to the price. Despite that, China quickly became its No. 2 market after the United States.

"Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market," the company said in a statement.

Tesla is among companies hit by additional 25 percent import duties imposed by Beijing in retaliation for a tariff hike by U.S. President Trump in a dispute over technology policy.

"The tariffs may have accelerated their plans for sure, but longer term they need a presence in the largest auto market globally," said Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Tesla has discussed opening a factory in China since at least 2016. "Still need to see how it gets paid for, which has been a concern," Osborne added.

Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into developing electric car models for China.

GM, Ford Motor Co., VW, Nissan and other competitors have announced ventures with local automakers to develop models for China's lower-income market.

Sales of pure-electric passenger vehicles in China rose 82 percent last year to 468,000, according to an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. That was more than double the U.S. level of just under 200,000.

Beijing is using access to its market as leverage to induce global automakers to help Chinese brands develop battery and other technology.

Auto brands in China are required to make electric vehicles at least 10 percent of their sales starting next year or buy credits from competitors that exceed their quotas. Later, they face pressure to raise those sales in order to satisfy fuel efficiency requirements that increase annually.

Also Tuesday, Germany's BMW AG announced a partnership with China's biggest SUV maker, Great Wall Motor, to produce electric versions of its MINI cars.

Tesla said it also would set up a research and development facility in Shanghai.

The company said the China factory would not affect production in the United States, which is forecast to increase.

Tesla announced last year it was talking to the Shanghai city government about possibly building a factory.

The plan went ahead after Beijing said in April it would end limits on foreign ownership of electric vehicle producers this year.

Industry analysts said that the ruling Communist Party believes its own producers such as BYD Auto are close to being able to compete with global brands in performance and price.

Ownership restrictions on other parts of the auto industry are to end by 2022, the government said.

The city government statement said local authorities will "strongly support" Tesla as part of efforts to develop Shanghai as a center for electric research and production.

___

AP Business Writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

