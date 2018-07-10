Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.

A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two men

Trump picks Kavanaugh for court, setting up fight with Dems

It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations

Trump picks Kavanaugh for court, setting up fight with Dems

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...

A judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, the dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento, Calif. A federal judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California...

Judge denies US claim on 2 of 3 California immigration laws

A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...

Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.

A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents

Trump picks a favorite of the Republican legal establishment, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for Supreme Court.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai.

Tesla says an agreement signed Tuesday with a Shanghai city government agency calls for construction to start in the near future. It says production would begin three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.

The announcement comes amid mounting U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and follows Beijing's decision in April to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through joint ventures with local partners.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market. Automakers are investing heavily to develop models to appeal to local customers.

