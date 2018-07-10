Diesel Fuel Spill Shuts Down Road Near Sara And Reno

Crews are responding to a large diesel fuel spill in west Oklahoma City.

TAC 6: A large amount of unidentified liquid is on the ground near Sara and Reno. We are on scene, and our Hazardous Materials Team is responding as well. Expect traffic delays in the area. BF 9:07 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2018

HAZMAT crews were also called to the scene near West Reno Avenue and Sara Road around 9:00 a.m. Approximately 25-30 gallons of diesel fuel was reported in the spill.

