Crews Clean-Up Hydraulic Fluid Spill In West OKC

Crews responded to a large fuel spill in west Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.

TAC 6: A large amount of unidentified liquid is on the ground near Sara and Reno. We are on scene, and our Hazardous Materials Team is responding as well. Expect traffic delays in the area. BF 9:07 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2018

The Hazardous Materials Team was called to assist OKC Fire at the scene near West Reno Avenue and Sara Road around 9:00 a.m. Crews reported approximately 25 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled at the scene.

Officials said there was no vehicle or responsible party around at the time of their response.

This was approximately 25 gallons of what we believe is hydraulic fluid. There is no vehicle or responsible party around. This should be cleaned up shortly. Expect minor delays for a bit longer. -BF 9:42 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2018

