Fire Officials To Tear Down NW OKC Home After Repeat Fires

An overnight metro house fire destroyed one home before spreading to another structure.

Fire officials will soon begin tearing down the home just off Northwest 10th Street and Ellison Avenue. Oklahoma City Firefighters aren't sure how much more the home can take since it's not the first time a fire was caught in the home recently.

Officials said they responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived, firefighters said the flames were so intense they had to fight the fire defensively.

Investigators said the home and the adjoining structure that caught fire were both vacant at the time.

"From our records this house caught on fire about two weeks ago. I believe what started it was just homeless vagrants living in there," said Tommy Iago with OKCFD.

Firefighters said they will be monitoring the house for any flare ups before it is torn down.