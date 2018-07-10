Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
