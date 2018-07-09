Norman Couple Says They Were Discriminated Against At Walmart

A Norman couple says a Walmart Associate discriminated against them two weeks ago, and it has nothing to do with them being gay.

Jared Tartsah and Jose Diaz are legal guardians of Diaz’ 19-year-old sister Maisy. Maisy was born with Downs Syndrome, she is autistic, and mostly nonverbal.

The couple said on June 29, they took Maisy to the Walmart at 601 12th Avenue Northeast to buy Maisy clothes.

According to them, a Walmart Associate refused to allow either one of them into a fitting room with Maisy, even though they tried to explain to the associate that Maisy needed the help.

They say the associate crossed the line.

“And then she starts using vulgarity and mumbling under her breath, and I said whoa whoa,” said Tartsah. “Call your manager back over here. Call him back, because this isn’t cool.”

Walmart Company Spokesman Payton McCormick told News 9 Monday night they are aware of the allegations.

” We are aware of these allegations, and we are looking further into the matter. We take it very seriously and Walmart doesn’t tolerate discrimination of any kind. We value all of our customers and want them to have a pleasant shopping experience at all of our stores,” McCormick said.