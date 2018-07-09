$3 Million Resurfacing Project Begins in NW OKC

Traffic delays are expected on a major road in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Monday, a $3 million resurfacing project got underway on Memorial between North Portland Avenue and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

From start to finish, the project is expected to take crews close to five months to wrap up.

“Plan ahead, expect congestion and delays,” Oklahoma Department Of Transportation spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim said.

With 26,000 cars travelling this stretch of road each day letters went out to businesses last week outlining the project and what to expect.

“We know that there's often not a good time for construction but it’s really necessary because this pavement condition is getting very poor,” Shearer-Salim said.

Work in the two miles stretch includes repair to the pavement and gutters, resurfacing, new sidewalks, and upgrades to traffic signals.

To minimize impact to motorists and businesses a lot of the work will occur at night between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m..

Portions of the eastbound lanes have already been torn up and will later progress into the westbound lanes. Until work is complete, ODOT asks that motorists slow down and be mindful of work crews.

“It's a partnership between us and them and we're there for their safety and we ask that they give us the extra attention while in the work zone,” said Shearer-Salim.

ODOT expects work to be completed by early 2019 depending on weather. They ask business owners to prevent water runoff that could delay the project.