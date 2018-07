Groups mobilize against threat to Oregon's 'sanctuary' law

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Immigrant rights groups, law enforcement and faith leaders are mobilizing against a measure that would repeal Oregon's sanctuary state law as its supporters wait to see if Initiative Petition 22 will qualify for the November ballot.

Immigrant rights groups, law enforcement and faith leaders are mobilizing against a measure that would repeal Oregon's sanctuary state law as its supporters wait to see if Initiative Petition 22 will qualify for...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, file). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, an unidentified man holds a sign behind a makeshift wall at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Init...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Opponents of an Oregon ballot measure that would repeal the nation's oldest statewide sanctuary law on Monday launched a counter-campaign as elections officials scrambled to certify the tens of thousands of voter signatures required to place the issue on a November ballot.

Oregon's sanctuary law is the oldest in the nation and one of only a handful of similarly broad laws in the U.S. - and a battle over its future could draw the famously liberal state into the middle of the national immigration debate this fall.

Joined by law enforcement officials, members of a newly formed political action group called Oregonians United Against Profiling held nearly simultaneous news conferences in five cities Monday across Oregon to voice opposition to the proposed measure.

Backers of Initiative Petition 22 turned in more than 105,000 voter signatures by a July 6 deadline; under state law, the measure's sponsors must gather roughly 88,000 valid signatures by that date to get it before voters. It may be another two weeks or more before all the signatures are validated.

"We've decided to move ahead so that we have the strongest coalition possible," said Andrea Williams, executive director of Causa, an immigrant rights group. "If it were to pass . we believe that it would take Oregon back to a time when racial profiling was even more rampant than it is today."

The 1987 sanctuary law prohibits state agencies from inquiring about a person's immigration status if they haven't committed another crime and bans state and local law enforcement from coordinating with federal immigration officials on raids and roundups.

The law, which passed with bipartisan support, grew out of an episode in the town of Independence, where officers singled out a group of Latino men in a restaurant and aggressively interrogated them about their citizenship status.

It was passed to address racial profiling, Williams said, and not to make a political statement about immigration.

"Oregon legislators said that's not the Oregon way and they also said it's not a good use of our resources. It's critical to remind voters this was passed for a real reason in our state and if we were to take it away, it would take us back to a time when Oregonians weren't treated fairly," Williams said.

With help from anti-sanctuary groups, a trio of Republican lawmakers from rural parts of the state sponsored the initiative to repeal the law. A group behind the effort, Oregonians for Immigration Reform, has been labeled an anti-immigrant hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center - a designation it is refuting.

Cynthia Kendoll, the group's president, said in a phone interview Monday that because Oregon's state Legislature is controlled by Democrats, a voter initiative is the only way to change immigration law.

Kendoll's group was involved in a 2014 ballot measure campaign that successfully overturned a law passed by the Oregon lawmakers to give driver's licenses to immigrants in the country illegally.

"The only thing this initiative does is give the voters the opportunity to decide if Oregon will be a sanctuary state or not - and they either will or they won't," she said, as she watched elections workers checking signatures.

"We're working on giving people the chance to vote on this. Voters very rarely have an opportunity to have a say in immigration policy."

_____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.