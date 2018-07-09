Tensions flare at Oregon immigration protest; officers hurt

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Immigrant rights groups, law enforcement and faith leaders are mobilizing against a measure that would repeal Oregon's sanctuary state law as its supporters wait to see if Initiative Petition 22 will qualify for the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 is buried at memorial

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say two protesters were arrested and two federal officers suffered minor injuries in a flare up at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland.

Protesters have been stationed near the facility for weeks, seeking to end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the division responsible for protecting federal buildings, tells KGW-TV the generally peaceful protest grew heated Monday when several protesters pulled down tape that separated demonstrators from the ICE building.

Federal officers followed the protesters into a nearby camp and were soon surrounded. Other federal officers used pepper spray to get the officers out of the protest camp.

Two protesters were arrested on charges of assault and trespassing on federal property.

Another protester was arrested earlier Monday in an unrelated incident.

