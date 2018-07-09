Tensions flare at Oregon immigration protest; officers hurt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tensions flare at Oregon immigration protest; officers hurt

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials say two protesters were arrested and two federal officers suffered minor injuries in a flare up at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland.

Protesters have been stationed near the facility for weeks, seeking to end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the division responsible for protecting federal buildings, tells KGW-TV the generally peaceful protest grew heated Monday when several protesters pulled down tape that separated demonstrators from the ICE building.

Federal officers followed the protesters into a nearby camp and were soon surrounded. Other federal officers used pepper spray to get the officers out of the protest camp.

Two protesters were arrested on charges of assault and trespassing on federal property.

Another protester was arrested earlier Monday in an unrelated incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.