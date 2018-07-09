News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Immigrant rights groups, law enforcement and faith leaders are mobilizing against a measure that would repeal Oregon's sanctuary state law as its supporters wait to see if Initiative Petition 22 will qualify for the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

News organizations are pushing for the public release of data detailing the distribution of prescription opioids throughout the U.S., information that could show how drug manufacturers and distributors contributed to the nation's addiction and overdose crisis.

Attorneys for The Washington Post and HD Media, which owns The Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, filed requests Monday in federal court in Cleveland. They are advocating for release of records that the federal Drug Enforcement Agency has turned over as part of lawsuits between hundreds of local governments and the drug industry.

Other news organizations, including The Associated Press, also have requested information from the federal opioid distribution database.

"Where releasing records would merely bring embarrassment or adverse publicity to a corporation or a governmental agency, the records must be disclosed. In this case, disclosure of the (distribution) data would cause no conceivable harm to patients or other innocent individuals," Washington Post lawyer Karen Lofton wrote in a court filing Monday. "If anything, their interests would be advanced by the public accountability that would be demanded in the wake of such disclosures."

Drug manufacturers, distributors and the federal government object to making the information public. In a court filing last month, lawyers for the federal government argued that doing so would jeopardize the companies' trade secrets, criminal investigations and violate state public records laws.

The database compiles information from the drug industry about the sales and distribution of controlled substances. The government refers to it for law enforcement purposes, although in legal papers it redacted descriptions of how it's used.

A West Virginia judge made some of the data public in 2016. The Gazette-Mail used it to report that 780 million pills flowed into the state of just 1.8 million residents over a six-year period. During that time, more than 1,700 West Virginians died from opioid overdoses.

In their filing, lawyers for the Charleston newspaper pointed to that previous decision and the resulting story as an example of why the national distribution data should be released.

The information is likely to be key evidence in the litigation over opioids. It's the only way to trace opioids from manufacturers to distributors to pharmacies, said Paul Farrell Jr., a lead lawyer for plaintiffs suing the drug industry and an advocate of making the data public.

"It will identify every pill mill in the country," he said.

The federal government agreed to provide data from its registry for 2006 through 2014 to the parties in the hundreds of lawsuits over the impact of prescription opioids and related illicit drugs. That deal includes restrictions that it can be used only for litigation and law enforcement.

Cleveland-based U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is overseeing more than 800 lawsuits, most filed by governments, and is trying to get the sides to forge a settlement.

If the cases go to trial, it's likely the distribution data would be presented as evidence. But if there's a mass settlement, the information may not be revealed.

Combined, opioids killed more than 42,000 Americans in 2016.

___

Follow Geoff Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.