Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Immigrant rights groups, law enforcement and faith leaders are mobilizing against a measure that would repeal Oregon's sanctuary state law as its supporters wait to see if Initiative Petition 22 will qualify for the November ballot.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a woman, who would not identify herself, hangs a sign at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. Supporters of Initiat...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). An Oregon fire crew inspects hot spots from the Lake Christine Fire, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Basalt, Colo.

(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP). A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop near Paradise Acres as the aerial assault continues to help put out a wildfire on La Veta Pass, Sunday, July 8, 2018, near La Veta, Colo.

(Helen H. Richardson /The Denver Post via AP). A wildfire burns up a steep canyon Sunday, July 8, 2018, near La Veta, Colo.

(Teller County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Monday, July 9, 2018, photo released by the Teller County Sheriff's Office shows suspect David Renfrow. An illegal fire likely ignited another destructive blaze in Colorado, an outcome authorities were t...

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - An illegal campfire likely ignited another destructive blaze in Colorado, an outcome authorities were trying to avoid across the hot, dry U.S. West by enforcing strict fire rules and closing some public lands.

Several people have been arrested in two Colorado wildfires that burned homes after ignoring local and federal restrictions on campfires, target shooting and other activities aimed at combating and avoiding explosive blazes across the U.S. region.

Parts of Colorado and other Western states have been grappling with heat and severe drought. In Arizona, large swaths of national forests and state trust land have been closed since before Memorial Day, while some national forests in New Mexico are opening up after rain helped ease fire danger that kept popular trails and camping spots off limits for weeks.

A national forest in Colorado fully closed last month for the first time in 16 years to prevent new wildfires started by people. And Rocky Mountain National Park imposed a ban on all campfires starting Friday because of the risk of having a new fire start with firefighters already busy.

Investigators announced Monday that three people were arrested on suspicion of starting a campfire and leaving it unattended in Colorado's south-central mountains, sparking a blaze that destroyed at least eight homes.

The sheriff's office in Teller County, which has a fire ban, did not release other details about the allegations against David Renfrow, 23; Kegan Owens, 19; and a 17-year-old boy. Renfrow and Owens were in jail, and it wasn't clear if they had lawyers. They have not been formally charged yet.

It comes a week after a man was arrested on suspicion of starting the state's third-largest wildfire in recorded history by not fully extinguishing an illegal fire pit. It has destroyed more than 130 homes in southern Colorado, but firefighters have made significant progress against the 168-square-mile (435-square-kilometer) fire.

Flames sparked in ski country also have led authorities to issue arrest warrants for two people at a shooting range accused of using tracer ammunition, which illuminates the path of fired bullets and is always banned at state ranges regardless of fire conditions. Prosecutors say one of the rounds ignited vegetation on July 3.

The blaze destroyed three homes about 20 miles from Aspen, and other shooting ranges have temporarily closed because of fire danger.

More details on large wildfires across the West:

CALIFORNIA

Fires on both ends of the state eased Monday.

Crews gained some ground against flames on the California-Oregon border that killed a person and injured three firefighters. The blaze, which threatened more than 800 structures, was partially contained, but fire officials were concerned about erratic winds later Monday.

The fire has destroyed 81 structures, but officials have not determined how many are homes.

Firefighter Brandon Feller suffered severe burns to his face but was released from a hospital Sunday in good spirits, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The wildfire raging through drought-stricken timber and brush has scorched 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) and jumped into Oregon over the weekend.

In Southern California, several destructive blazes that broke out late last week during an intense heat wave have quieted down.

Firefighters in the San Diego County community of Alpine mopped up remnants of a fire that destroyed 34 houses and damaged 15 others. A commercial building also was lost.

Santa Barbara County allowed residents to return to a neighborhood in the coastal city of Goleta where 2,500 people fled wind-driven flames that destroyed 13 homes and damaged three others.

NEVADA

A fast-growing wildfire roaring through dry grass kept fire crews busy Monday amid heat and high wind in remote northern Nevada.

Flames the size of a four-story building torched nearly 625 square miles (1,619 square kilometers) of cattle-grazing land and habitat for the imperiled sage grouse near the border with Oregon and Idaho, said Norm Rooker with the fire's incident management team.

The blaze is feeding on dry cheatgrass that's 10 times more plentiful than normal in some spots after a low-snow winter failed to tamp down a bumper crop of the invasive grass from last year, he said.

"It's like they've thrown a match on gasoline, it's burning that intense, that hot, that quickly," he said.

Police are investigating how the fire ignited and looking for anyone camping in the sparsely populated ranching area on July 4.

The blaze has come close to at least four ranches, but crews have protected them, Rooker said.

UTAH

Wet weekend weather helped crews fighting a Utah wildfire that torched dozens of buildings and forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.

The fire in a mountain area near a popular fishing reservoir grew to about 78 square miles (201 square kilometers) but containment also increased, authorities said Monday.

Scattered showers and relatively cooler temperatures were expected at least through Tuesday, and some evacuees have been allowed to return home.

Investigators believe someone sparked the fire July 1 and it has burned through timber, tall grass and brush about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

___

Associated Press reporters Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.