Prosecutor disciplined over profane post about Maxine Waters

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

Police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested in Pittsburgh for punching an officer in the chest after refusing to pay a limo driver.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew (87) watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Detroit. Pettigrew was arre...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

A judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, the dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento, Calif. A federal judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California prosecutor was disciplined Monday after posting to social media crude and profane comments about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama, Mexican immigrants and the victim of a police shooting.

Michael Selyem, a veteran deputy district attorney who handles gang prosecutions in San Bernardino County, was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, the district attorney's office said. He could ultimately lose his job.

In Facebook and Instagram posts, Selyem used offensive language to describe Waters, a Los Angeles Democrat who last month called on supporters to harass members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet over the administration's separation of families under the zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Selyem used a profane term for women's anatomy to refer to the "loud mouthed" Waters and said "you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now," the Southern California News Group reported.

Selyem's other since-delated posts included a doctored picture of Michelle Obama holding a sign saying "Trump grabbed my penis" and one of a man in a giant sombrero with the caption "Mexican word of the day: Hide."

He also posted about a person shot by police that called him a crude name and said he "got exactly what he deserved." It wasn't immediately clear whether the police shooting occurred in San Bernardino County or elsewhere.

The Southern California News Group said Selyem hung up on a reporter who reached him by phone. An email message and phone call from The Associated Press was not returned.

District Attorney Mike Ramos said he learned of the comments two weeks ago after other attorneys in the office complained. While individuals have free speech rights, these must be balanced with the need for ethical and unbiased prosecutors, he said.

"There's a line that you cross that it impacts the work of your office," Ramos told the AP. "The public has trust in us, and we have to be really careful."

The district attorney's office in the county of 2 million people east of Los Angeles is developing a policy on social media use. It already has a policy on what constitutes professional conduct, Ramos said.

District Attorney-elect Jason Anderson told the Register on Friday that Selyem's comments are "not a reflection of the image I would like to portray of the DA's office."

U.S. Rep. Peter Aguilar, a Democrat who represents San Bernardino, tweeted that Selyme should be fired immediately.

"We cannot allow racism and bigotry to have a place in our society, especially not in our government," he wrote.

Selyem, 50, joined the DA's office 12 years ago and is the lead prosecutor in the Central Hardcore Gang Unit.

Critics said the posts called into question Selyem's objectivity and professionalism as a criminal prosecutor.

However, San Bernardino attorney Stephen Levine, who knows Selyem as an online friend and has faced him in court, called Selyem "very disciplined and ethical."

"I have seen no evidence that his personal beliefs have influenced his professional responsibilities and prefer to give him the benefit of the doubt," Levine said.

