Drowning Death Of Oklahoma Woman Under Investigation

Drowning Death Of Oklahoma Woman Under Investigation

By Associated Press
DUNCAN, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old woman has drowned in Stephens County.

The patrol says Beverly Ann Cook of Marlow drowned shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of Bray, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says Cook was pronounced dead at the scene, but investigators have not disclosed the waterway where Cook drowned or the circumstances surrounding her death.

Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kera Philippi said Monday that Cook's drowning is under investigation and additional details were not available.

Officials say Cook's body was transported by the Office of the State Medical Examiner for examination. Troopers say she was not wearing a life vest.

