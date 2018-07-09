Deal struck to settle discrimination suit against Motel 6

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A Roman Catholic bishop says four Montana priests who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Great Falls as VIPs last week should not have been wearing their clerical garb.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, three of the four Roman Catholic priests are visible in the front row at lower left as President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana...

Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.

(Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat...

Former Trump chauffeur sues, claiming years of unpaid OT; Trump Organization says driver was paid 'generously and in accordance with the law.'.

Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested several guests.

(AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...

A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their whereabouts and personal information to immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests.

The lawsuit alleges Motel 6 had a corporate policy or practice of giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement information that guests provided at check-in. It also accused Motel 6 of providing such information without requiring authorities to get a warrant or without having a reasonable suspicion that crimes were being committed.

Details of the tentative deal, revealed Friday in court records, haven't been publicly released. Lawyers said they need until mid-August to turn in the settlement paperwork. Motel 6 has agreed in principle to settle the lawsuit, the deal is subject to the approval of a federal judge.

Don Bivens, an attorney representing Motel 6, and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which filed the lawsuit in January, didn't immediately return a call Monday morning seeking comment on the tentative settlement.

The national budget motel chain said in September that its Phoenix employees will no longer work with immigration authorities after the Phoenix New Times reported that workers were providing guests' names to agents who later arrested 20 people on immigration charges.

In a tweet at the time, Motel 6 said: "This was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management."

Two weeks before the case was filed in Arizona, the Washington state attorney general sued the chain, saying it had violated a state consumer protection law by providing the private information of thousands of guests to immigration agents without a warrant.

The chain has said it had told its more than 1,400 locations that they were prohibited from voluntarily providing guest lists to immigration authorities.

The Arizona lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of eight unnamed Latinos who stayed at two Motel 6 locations in the city during June and July 2017. All but one of the eight was arrested.

ICE agents visited some of the guests at their motel rooms a day after they showed passports, driver's licenses or identification cards issued by the Mexican government to Motel 6 employees, according to the lawsuit.

As a result, one woman was deported from the United States, while a man spent 30 days in a detention center until he could raise a $7,500 bond. In two instances, ICE agents laughed when guests asked them whether Motel 6 had provided their personal information, the lawsuit said.

It said the eight guests had a reasonable expectation that their information would not be shared with federal authorities and alleged that the discrimination was made because of their race or national origin.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn't targeted in the lawsuit. The agency had no immediate comment Monday on the tentative settlement.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.