Bishop criticizes priests who attended Trump rally as VIPs

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Former Trump chauffeur sues, claiming years of unpaid OT; Trump Organization says driver was paid 'generously and in accordance with the law.'.

Former Trump chauffeur sues, claiming years of unpaid OT; Trump Organization says driver was paid 'generously and in accordance with the law.'.

A Roman Catholic bishop says four Montana priests who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Great Falls as VIPs last week should not have been wearing their clerical garb.

A Roman Catholic bishop says four Montana priests who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Great Falls as VIPs last week should not have been wearing their clerical garb.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, three of the four Roman Catholic priests are visible in the front row at lower left as President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, three of the four Roman Catholic priests are visible in the front row at lower left as President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested several guests.

Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested...

(AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...

(AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, three of the four Roman Catholic priests are visible in the front row at lower left as President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Roman Catholic bishop in Montana has criticized four priests who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Great Falls last week for wearing their black clerical garb while prominently seated in the front row directly behind the president.

The priests could be seen in the audience Thursday wearing VIP badges. They clapped as the president joked about the #MeToo movement against sexual assault, called Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts "Pocahontas" and questioned former President George H.W. Bush's use of the phrase "a thousand points of light" to promote volunteerism, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported .

Two of the priests, Father Garrett Nelson and Father Ryan Erlenbush, are from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, which serves central and eastern Montana. The other two, Father Kevin Christofferson and Father Christopher Lebsock, are from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena, which covers western Montana.

Bishop Michael Warfel of the Great Falls-Billings diocese was not aware the priests would be in attendance and was shocked to see them in a prominent location in clerical attire, he said in a letter posted on the diocese's Facebook page.

Warfel said he spoke with Nelson and Erlenbush and told them that they should not have been in clerical attire at a partisan event. The priests said they didn't know they would be seated directly behind Trump and that they were uncomfortable with the location. Warfel said they should have moved to different seats.

"I have received apologies from the two priests for any misunderstanding or any hurt their presence caused," Warfel wrote.

The bishop added that he updated the diocese's policy on political involvement, which says in part, "Supporting or not supporting a particular candidate as a representative of the diocese is not permitted."

Warfel said the restriction is only on partisan politics, and not on the church's involvement in larger political issues. He gave as examples Pope John Paul II, whose visit to the Gdansk shipyards in Poland is credited with helping spark the end of communist rule in Eastern Europe, and Pope Francis' public stances on issues from climate change to immigration.

On Saturday in Chicago, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Roman Catholic priest, was at the front of a march he organized to protest gun violence. Thousands of anti-violence protesters participated in the march, shutting down traffic along the northbound lanes of Interstate 94, to draw attention to the violence and pressure public officials to do more to stop it.

Among the demands the protesters listed were more resources, jobs and better schools for their communities as well as stronger gun laws.

The Helena, Montana, diocese does not have a bishop after Bishop George Leo Thomas left earlier this year. The diocese's administrator, Monsignor Kevin O'Neill, said that he has sent a letter to all personnel seeking their cooperation with the political activity policy set by the Montana Catholic Conference in 2011.

Those guidelines say that religious leaders should avoid taking positions on candidates or participating in political party maters even while acting as individuals. "Although not prohibited, it may be difficult to separate their personal activity from their public role as a Church leader," the policy says.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.