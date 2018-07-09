Oklahoma school to allow licensed staff to carry firearms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

HARTSHORNE, Okla. (AP) - A school in eastern Oklahoma has added a security measure allowing staff to carry firearms during school and at events.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that the Hartshorne Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted last month to allow personnel to carry guns so long as they're certified by the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

Any teachers wanting to carry a firearm on campus will be required to obtain certification and must be approved by the superintendent. The school will look into hiring certified armed security guards if there's not enough interest from school personnel.

Hartshorne Superintendent Jason Lindley says the decision resulted from school security discussions following several school shootings in recent years. He says he knows the measure doesn't guarantee safety, but hopes it'll deter intruders.

Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com

