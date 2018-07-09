Ethics review sought as ex-coaches at Ohio St. defend Jordan

Monday, July 9 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:18:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:18:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...
The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:05:16 GMT
(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...
Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:05:13 GMT
(Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat...
Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.More >>
Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:05:10 GMT
(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Monday, June 25, 2018. Some community members are disputing authorities' acco...
Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month believe the killing wasn't justified and are demanding criminal charges against the officers.More >>
Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month believe the killing wasn't justified and are demanding criminal charges against the officers.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:05:00 GMT
(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...
Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.More >>
By KANTELE FRANKO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Rep. Jim Jordan even as former colleagues back his statements that he didn't know about sexual abuse of wrestlers while coaching at Ohio State University.
Some ex-wrestlers say they were groped by team doctor Richard Strauss and that Jordan knew about the alleged abuse when he was an assistant coach.
The group Democracy 21 and former White House ethics lawyer Norman Eisen want to know whether the Ohio Republican made false statements about that. The request to the Office of Congressional Ethics says questions of dishonesty can bring discredit to the House in violation of House rules.
Jordan is a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus and potential contender for House speaker.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.