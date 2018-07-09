Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month believe the killing wasn't justified and are demanding criminal charges against the officers.

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - A couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two, in central Minnesota, according the State Patrol.

James Young Jr., 42, and Michelle Young, 44, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday on Highway 23 northeast of Willmar. They were driving two of the bikes and were in the lead of six motorcycles out for a midday ride, the sister of one of the victims said.

James Young's father, 61-year-old James Young, was driving the motorcycle behind them with his daughter, 38-year-old Melissa Mayo, as a passenger. The elder Young skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He was in critical but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Mayo suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Michelle Young's sister, Kim Montour, said their brother and his wife, along with two family friends were on three motorcycles behind them, but were able to avoid crashing.

"They were out on their motorcycles and just having a fun Saturday," Montour said. "It's just tragic that someone else destroyed so many lives. I just wish other people would be more aware" of motorcycles on the roadways.

A 21-year-old woman from Bricelyn, Minnesota, was heading west on Highway 23 and turned into the path of the eastbound motorcycles as she attempted to make a left turn, according to the State Patrol.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

An online fundraising page set up to cover funeral and other expenses says James Young Jr. and Michelle Young have five children ranging in age from 12 to 22.

