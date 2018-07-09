Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
(Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat... (Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:09:38 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>

  • Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false

    Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:09:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...
    Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>
    Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>

  • Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:09:17 GMT
    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
    •   

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - A couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two, in central Minnesota, according the State Patrol.

James Young Jr., 42, and Michelle Young, 44, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday on Highway 23 northeast of Willmar. They were driving two of the bikes and were in the lead of six motorcycles out for a midday ride, the sister of one of the victims said.

James Young's father, 61-year-old James Young, was driving the motorcycle behind them with his daughter, 38-year-old Melissa Mayo, as a passenger. The elder Young skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He was in critical but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Mayo suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Michelle Young's sister, Kim Montour, said their brother and his wife, along with two family friends were on three motorcycles behind them, but were able to avoid crashing.

"They were out on their motorcycles and just having a fun Saturday," Montour said. "It's just tragic that someone else destroyed so many lives. I just wish other people would be more aware" of motorcycles on the roadways.

A 21-year-old woman from Bricelyn, Minnesota, was heading west on Highway 23 and turned into the path of the eastbound motorcycles as she attempted to make a left turn, according to the State Patrol.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

An online fundraising page set up to cover funeral and other expenses says James Young Jr. and Michelle Young have five children ranging in age from 12 to 22.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.