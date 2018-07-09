Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Martin Sierra walks back from the line on the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill defiantly rejected calls to resign on Monday, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican said during a news conference that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." Hill said he learned about the allegations and an internal investigation stemming from the claims shortly before boarding a plane last week.

He said he has been unfairly treated and asked for a fair investigation.

"These past several days and weeks, my name and reputation have been dragged through the gutter in ways that I would have never imagined. Apparently in this climate the standard is guilty and 'who cares if you're innocent?'" he said from a podium outside his office. "A week ago today, I had a name. And I want my name back."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal legislative memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media. Hill said Monday that he respects the governor but wished he would have reached out to him "before rushing to judgment."

Hill declined to take questions, but called the allegations "vicious and false."

The memo alleges that a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers allege Hill drunkenly groped them during a March party. Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats' communications director, came forward Friday saying they were among the victims.

Candelaria Reardon wrote a column that described Hill's behavior as "deviant" when she encountered him in the early morning hours after the legislative session ended for the year. She said he leaned toward her, put his hand on her back, slid it down and grabbed her buttocks.

She said she told Hill to "back off," but he approached again later in the night, put his hand on her back and said: "That skin. That back."

McLemore said Hill cornered her at the party and asked, "Do you know who I am?" and proceeded to massage her back, while she worried what others who noticed Hill's unwanted advances would think.

Hill, a staunch social conservative who is married, had been viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party since his election in 2016. The former Elkhart County prosecutor is also an Elvis impersonator who has relished punditry appearances on Fox News.

If Hill doesn't resign, majority Republicans could take action to remove him.

___

Associated Press reporter Rick Callahan contributed to this report from Indianapolis.

___

For the latest information on this story: https://bit.ly/2KZnyBj

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.