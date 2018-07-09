GOP Senate candidate joins Gov. Walker in conga line

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Martin Sierra walks back from the line on the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.

(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

The latest?

A smiling Vukmir joined Walker in a conga line at a Fourth of July party Saturday night at the governor's mansion and blasted a photo of it on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Vukmir is looking directly at the camera, giving a thumbs up with her left hand, while her right hand is on the shoulder of Walker, who is leading the line. He is wearing blue shorts and a red and white-checked short-sleeve shirt for the holiday.

"Heading up the conga line and celebrating America with Scott Walker and our conservative grassroots!" Vukmir wrote in her Facebook post.

Walker's wife, Tonette, has endorsed Vukmir and his son, Alex, works for her campaign.

But Walker, who typically stays out of Republican primaries, hasn't endorsed Vukmir in the Senate race against Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson. The winner of the Aug. 14 primary will advance to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Nicholson made his own splash on social media a week earlier, posting a video on Twitter of himself on July 1 taking a break during a rain-drenched parade to slide down a tarp on a hillside after being approached by a group of swimsuit-wearing men. Nicholson had on a polo shirt and jeans.

While Walker, at least officially, is staying on the sidelines in the race, Vukmir has won the endorsement of the state Republican Party and numerous other GOP office holders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, Sean Duffy and Glenn Grothman.

But unlike Walker, none of them were in the conga line Saturday night.

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP

___

