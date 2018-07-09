Slow Warming Trend With Rain Chances Monday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Slow Warming Trend With Rain Chances Monday Evening

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The tempered heat will continue with a few showers and storms while the heat builds some later in the week. 

Hazy, hot and humid conditions will continue Monday. A few thunderstorms will be possible the next few days. A severe storms can not be ruled out. The best chance for storms will be during the day in southeast Oklahoma City.

The heat will build into the weekend as more storms become possible in the far northwest by next week.

