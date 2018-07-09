Slow Warming Trend With Rain Chances Monday Evening

The tempered heat will continue with a few showers and storms while the heat builds some later in the week.

9 day: Slow warming trend with the heat index returning above 100°. Storm chances remain low. HAPPY MONDAY!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/MifKu4UKLp — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 9, 2018

Hazy, hot and humid conditions will continue Monday. A few thunderstorms will be possible the next few days. A severe storms can not be ruled out. The best chance for storms will be during the day in southeast Oklahoma City.

The heat will build into the weekend as more storms become possible in the far northwest by next week.