US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Former Trump chauffeur sues, claiming years of unpaid OT; Trump Organization says driver was paid 'generously and in accordance with the law.'.

A Roman Catholic bishop says four Montana priests who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Great Falls as VIPs last week should not have been wearing their clerical garb.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, three of the four Roman Catholic priests are visible in the front row at lower left as President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested several guests.

(AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will be reunited with their parents by Tuesday's court-ordered deadline for action by Trump administration, and the families will then be released into the U.S., a government attorney said Monday.

That's only about half of the 100 or so toddlers covered by the order.

At a court hearing, Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian acknowledged the government wouldn't meet the deadline for all the children, citing a variety of reasons, including that the parents of some of the youngsters have already been deported.

Fabian said that 54 children will be joined with their parents by the end of Tuesday at locations across the country and that an additional five were undergoing final background checks.

It was the first time the government indicated whether the parents and children would be released or detained together. They will be set free in the U.S. pending the outcome of their immigration cases, which can take several years.

Fabian didn't say why they were being released, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has little space to hold families.

ICE has three family detention centers with room for about 3,000 people in all, and the places are already at or near capacity. The Trump administration is trying to line up thousands more beds at military bases.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt told reporters he was "both pleased and disappointed" with the government's progress toward meeting the deadline.

"Tomorrow there will hopefully be more than 50 babies and toddlers reunited with their parents, and that is obviously an enormous victory," he said. But he said those who remain split from their parents are "in for a long process."

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered both sides back in court on Tuesday to give another update.

The ACLU was drawing up a proposal to shorten the wait for the remaining children. Gelernt said some procedures - such as DNA testing, fingerprinting and requests for other information - were designed for releasing children to distant relatives, not to parents.

More than 2,000 children in all were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities at the border this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

Late last month, Sabraw, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents, and a 30-day deadline for older children. The 30-day deadline is up July 26.

Monday's hearing set the stage for a dramatic day of reunifications on Tuesday across the country, though they are likely to occur largely outside public view. Fabian did not disclose where the reunions would take place.

As for most of the rest of the under-5 children who have yet to reunited with their families, Fabian said that their parents have already been released into the U.S., have been deported, or are behind bars on criminal charges.

One child has not been matched with a parent, Fabian said. The ACLU identified him as a 3-year-old boy.

The hearing followed a feverish weekend of talks between the administration and the ACLU after the judge refused on Friday to grant a blanket extension to the deadline, saying instead that he would only consider certain exceptions.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.