ACLU says US will miss deadline to reunite migrant families

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Martin Sierra walks back from the line on the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Police say a couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two of them, in central Minnesota.

(Kim Montour via AP). This Oct. 28, 2017, photo provided by Kim Montour, shows James and Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who were killed Saturday, July 7, 2018, when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according to the Stat...

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police last month believe the killing wasn't justified and are demanding criminal charges against the officers.

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Monday, June 25, 2018. Some community members are disputing authorities' acco...

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union said it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's court-ordered deadline to reunite scores of young migrant children with their parents.

The ACLU said late Sunday that the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 and that it "appears likely that less than half will be reunited" by the deadline.

The Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw for more time last week, but the judge on Friday did not grant a blanket extension, saying only that he would consider certain exceptions.

He told the two sides to discuss possible exceptions and report back to him on Monday.

More than 2,000 children in all were forcibly separated from their parents at the Mexican border this spring under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country. While parents were prosecuted, children were placed in the custody of the Health and Human Services Department.

President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

On June 26, Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their families and July 26 for older children. Sabraw, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, wrote that the "situation has reached a crisis level" and that the "chaotic circumstances" were of the government's own making.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said Monday that a judge can impose sanctions, usually fines, for failure to meet the deadline but that the organization is not pressing for that at this time. He said the ACLU instead wants a detailed explanation of when all families will be reunited.

"At this point what we need is very specific, concrete steps," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday there were "under 3,000" children separated from their parents. Previously, he said 2,047.

"It's extremely disappointing that the Trump administration looks like it will fail to reunite even half the children under 5 with their parent," Gelernt said. "These kids have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.