Crews battle destructive wildfires raging in US West

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Firefighters have been able to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Martin Sierra walks back from the line on the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

A teenager has been accused of smashing the front window and iconic neon sign at New York's Stonewall Inn, a landmark in the fight for gay rights.

Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...

Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...

Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.

(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). From left, firefighters Martin Sierra, Ismael Corona and Martin Sierra put out hot spots above the Wilds neighborhood from the Lake Christine Fire, in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Markus Idroga puts out hot spots above the Wilds neighborhood from the Lake Christine Fire, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Basalt, Colo.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). Oregon firefighter Martin Sierra walks back from the line on the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt, Colo., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Firefighters continued to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California, though one stubborn blaze in the northern part of the state grew significantly and crossed the border into Oregon.

The blaze on the California-Oregon state line known as the Klamathon Fire grew to 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) and leapt into Oregon overnight. It was 25 percent contained.

The fire, one of many in the drought-ridden U.S. West, killed one person in their home and destroyed 72 structures, including houses.

It also injured three firefighters, including one who had severe burns to his face, according to a Gofundme page that raised more than $28,000 for him in less than 24 hours.

The Cal Fire firefighter, Brandon Feller, was injured battling the blaze the day it broke out on Thursday but was making a strong recovery, according to the page.

More than 2,300 firefighters continued to fight the fire Sunday amid low humidity and strong winds. Crews were hoping to keep it from jumping a river and threatening additional communities.

"They made some really good headway on holding the fire so we're just hoping we can keep it there," said Suzi Brady, a spokeswoman for the crews fighting the fire.

A 500-acre wildfire flared up Sunday night and temporarily shut down Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Oakland. The Alameda county Fire Department said westbound lanes reopened after about an hour.

The Grant Fire was 20 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said.

The state's largest blaze, the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometer) County Fire, was 65 percent contained. It has destroyed a dozen structures since it broke out June 30.

Meanwhile in heat-stricken Southern California, crews have built at least 80 percent containment on two major wildfires - one that destroyed 20 homes in Santa Barbara County and a central San Diego County fire that burned 18 structures.

Other major fires in the state were close to being fully contained.

In southern Colorado, firefighters were making progress Sunday on a wildfire that has burned more than 130 homes and blackened nearly 170 square miles (440 square kilometers).

Investigators say an illegal campfire sparked the blaze east of Fort Garland on June 27, and it has since become the third-largest in state history. It also forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 homes.

The fire is 55 percent contained.

Meanwhile, firefighters were taking advantage of rain showers and increased humidity in their battle against a wildfire that has been burning for more than a month near Durango in southwestern Colorado. That fire has scorched about 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) and is 50 percent contained.

Firefighters are dealing with several major wildfires across Colorado.

In neighboring Utah, more residents were allowed back into their homes Sunday after being driven out by a wind-fueled fire. The blaze burning near a popular fishing lake 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City is now 35 percent contained, according to Duchesne County Sheriff's officials. The wildfire has charred about 75 square miles (193 square kilometers) and destroyed 90 structures, including homes, since starting July 1.

