Window and neon sign smashed at gay landmark Stonewall Inn

Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...
Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:27 GMT
(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...
Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest...More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:24 GMT
(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...
Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:21 GMT
(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...
Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.More >>
Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:16 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...
A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - A teenager has been accused of smashing the front window and iconic neon sign at New York's Stonewall Inn, a landmark in the fight for gay rights.
Police say the 19-year-old was upset he had been thrown out of the historic gay bar and destroyed the window with a baseball bat early Saturday, causing about $6,000 in damage. The teenager faces charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.
The destruction is not being investigated as a hate crime.
The Stonewall Inn became a rallying point for gay rights in June 1969, when a police raid sparked resistance from patrons and led to several days of demonstrations.
President Barack Obama declared it a national monument in 2016.
