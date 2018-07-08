Yukon Mother And Children Escape Burning Car - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Yukon Mother And Children Escape Burning Car

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
YUKON, Oklahoma -

A Yukon mother is thankful but terrified after she and her children narrowly escaped a burning car.

“It honestly looked like it was from a movie,” Kayla Buck said.

Buck says moments before her SUV burst into flames, it was running just fine.

It was Wednesday and Buck was driving her four children on Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon.

“I noticed a little bit of smoke coming from the floorboard of the car on the passenger side,” Buck said.

Concerned, Buck pulled over into a nearby church parking lot.     

“I unloaded the kids, moved them away into the trees, and then as soon as i did that the car caught fire and I freaked out,” Buck said.

The car wasn't just on fire, it was engulfed in flames.          

“There as an explosion. It blew out all the windows,” Buck said.

The mother says mere minutes made a difference for her and her children.             

“What if I didn't pull over in time and we were stuck in the car when it happened?” Buck said.

The Chevy Suburban is almost 20-years-old and was running fine up until that scary moment. Its ashes are left in the church parking lot where it exploded, and now the SUV is a pile of junk in Buck's driveway.

“It could have happened to anyone. It's an old vehicle,” Buck said.

With her car and the belongings inside burned, Buck is warning drivers to be careful.              

“Trust your instincts. Honestly, if something tells you it's not right, it's not right. You know? Always go with your gut,” Buck said.

