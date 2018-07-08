Aviation crash reported in Virginia residential area - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Aviation crash reported in Virginia residential area

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Aviation crash reported in Virginia residential area

    Aviation crash reported in Virginia residential area

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-07-08 23:40:08 GMT
    News outlets are reporting an aviation crash, possibly involving a helicopter, involving a residential area in Virginia.More >>
    News outlets are reporting an aviation crash, possibly involving a helicopter, involving a residential area in Virginia.More >>

  • California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration hearings

    California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration hearings

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-07-08 23:40:03 GMT
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>

  • Haiti unrest strands a number of US volunteer groups

    Haiti unrest strands a number of US volunteer groups

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-08 23:39:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...
    Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.More >>
    Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.More >>
    •   

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Authorities are responding to an aviation crash, possibly involving a helicopter, in a residential area in Virginia.

A 911 call came in Sunday before 5 p.m. about an aircraft crashing into a residential structure in Williamsburg near Settlement Drive, Virginia State Police said. The crash caused a fire at a townhouse, police said.

Police are not sure what injuries, if any, have occurred.

WAVY-TV cited dispatchers reporting that a helicopter had crashed. Neighbors told the Daily Press that they heard sounds resembling a helicopter crash.

The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg issued a tweet Sunday warning students of the crash and urging them to avoid the area around the school's Dillard Complex.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also responding to the scene.

Peggy Weiss, who lives in the neighborhood, told the Daily Press she saw a small, rickety helicopter crash between two buildings.

Brook Sweeney, who lives across the street from a house on fire, told the newspaper the whole house shook when the crash occurred. "I just heard a loud 'bam' and the whole house was on fire," Sweeney said.

Donald Johnson told the newspaper he was 10 feet away from the crash when it struck his apartment building. "I was downstairs on the first floor when that thing hit and I had never heard a noise like that in my life. I just walked out and looked and got out, I was afraid it would blow up."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.