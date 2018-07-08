OKCFD: 1 Fatality In NW OKC House Fire

Fire officials say one person is dead following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday.

Crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to a home located in the 4300 block of Granger Ave. where they located one deceased male.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but crews say the home appears to be a total loss.

The victim has not been identified.

