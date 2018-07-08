Sprawling Penn State hazing death case grinds through courts

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

The sprawling criminal case against former members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year is about to pick up steam.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, dur...

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

Authorities say two people died in a house explosion in New Jersey in which no foul play is suspected.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti, right, after Burke pleaded gu...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Penn State's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. A fourth multi-day preliminary hearing was scheduled in July 2018 in the crimin...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, dur...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The sprawling criminal case against former members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year is about to pick up steam with yet another preliminary hearing on the horizon, as well as the first sentencing.

Twenty-five members of shuttered Beta Theta Pi face charges related to the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza, who was fatally injured in a series of falls during a night of drinking and hazing after participating in a pledge bid acceptance ceremony. A 26th defendant has pleaded guilty.

The case has, so far, produced three multiday preliminary hearings, rulings by two different magisterial district judges to throw out charges, a decision by the attorney general's office to take over the prosecution and a pending legislative effort to toughen Pennsylvania's anti-hazing law.

Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, participated in a series of drinking stations the night of Feb. 2, 2017, as well as a basement event involving rapid consumption of alcohol. The house's elaborate video security system recorded him stumbling to a couch on the first floor before falling down the steps. He was carried back upstairs, and spent the night in evident pain, most of it on the couch as fraternity brothers took ineffective and even harmful steps to address his condition.

After he was found unconscious in the basement the next morning, it took his friends about 40 minutes to summon an ambulance, and he later died at a hospital. Medical experts say he suffered a fractured skull and shattered spleen, and his blood-alcohol level has been estimated to have peaked at three or four times the legal limit for driving.

ANOTHER MULTIDAY PRELIMINARY HEARING

Centre County's president judge, Pamela Ruest, last week granted a request by the attorney general's office to reinstate charges against eight defendants, including involuntary manslaughter counts against five of them.

She scheduled a five-day preliminary hearing starting July 23 to determine if there is enough evidence to send the charges to county court for trial, which will be the fourth preliminary hearing in the matter. Ruest also replaced the magisterial district judge who had twice thrown out charges.

A district judge in May dismissed all charges against Braxton Becker, who had been accused of evidence tampering, hindering apprehension and obstruction for allegedly erasing security video shot in the fraternity basement. Those charges were subsequently refiled and have been added to the July 23 hearing. It will also address refiled charges against Joshua Kurczewski of reckless endangerment, furnishing alcohol to a minor and conspiracy to commit hazing.

Lawyers say it's quite possible that the July 23 hearing could be postponed.

GUILTY PLEA ENTERED

One former Beta Theta Pi brother, Ryan Burke, pleaded guilty June 13 to all nine charges he still faced - four counts of hazing and five alcohol-related offenses. Lawyers have until July 24 to submit a document related to his sentencing.

CHARGES IN COUNTY COURT

Despite the most serious offenses being dismissed or withdrawn, there are still dozens of counts that have been forwarded to county court for trial against the remaining defendants. A pretrial conference about the status of those charges is scheduled for July 16.

ANTI-HAZING LAW PENDING

The state Senate in April voted unanimously to toughen criminal penalties for hazing, making the most severe cases felonies and allowing for confiscation of fraternity houses where hazing has occurred. It would also add new reporting requirements for schools when anti-hazing laws are violated.

The bill, named for Piazza, has been held up in the House over the fate of House-passed legislation to prohibit abortions when the sole reason is the fetus has or may have Down syndrome. The bill could get action when lawmakers return to session in the fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.